Supreme Court denies Madison County man’s appeal that GPS evidence should have been excluded from trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man convicted on a sexual battery charge will remain behind bars after the Mississippi Supreme Court denied his appeal on grounds certain evidence should have been excluded at his trial.

Thursday, the state high court disagreed, saying that Jabrien Williams was aware that he was wearing a GPS monitoring device when he raped a 14-year-old girl at her parents’ apartment.

The court went on to say that evidence related to that monitoring device should have come as no surprise to him.

“The bottom line is that the admission or exclusion of evidence falls within the trial court’s discretion. We have reviewed all of the trial court’s evidentiary calls that Williams contests and discern no abuse of discretion,” the court wrote.

In fact, justices opined that it was the state, not Williams, that was surprised there was GPS evidence, only learning that it could link Williams to the crime after attorneys had rested their case.

And that evidence only came to light after Williams changed his defense strategy during his trial.

Williams was arrested and charged after the victim’s father found texts from the suspect on his daughter’s iPad.

According to court documents, Williams initially planned to claim that the texts were from his younger brother and that the victim had been seen flirting with his brother on their school bus.

“But at trial, Williams employed a different defense. He steadfastly denied that the phone number used to send (the victim) messages was his. His younger brother also testified that the number was not Williams’,” court records show.

The state, which was caught off guard by the change of strategy, ran the phone number through the Madison County Detention Center logs.

“After the state rested, it learned this exact phone number was listed by Williams as his contact number when he received an ankle monitor for an unrelated crime,” the court wrote. “Realizing Williams had been wearing the GPS monitor during the relevant time frame, the state inquired further and learned GPS coordinates placed Williams at (the victim’s) apartment the night she reported he had sex with her.”

Williams’ attorney claims that the state improperly withheld the evidence and that the suppression violated rules of criminal procedure.

Justices disagreed, saying the state had no knowledge that Williams had listed the number when he received the ankle monitoring device. “Further, upon the state’s discovery and assessment that the number and tracker had become relevant, the state advised the trial court and Williams’ counsel.”

Williams’ counsel was given an opportunity to review the evidence, reviewed it, and did not seek a continuance.

The defense wanted other evidence admitted, such as photos that showed the victim had bruising unrelated to the sexual battery. The argument for the photos was that the victim would have received corporal punishment if she admitted to having sex with his younger brother and to avoid that, she blamed Williams.

The victim “did testify that getting in trouble with her parents could lead to a ‘whooping.’ But the trial court deemed that statement alone insufficient for the photographs to become admissible,” the court wrote.

Affirming the lower court’s decision were Chief Justice Mike Randolph, Presiding Justice James Kitchens and Associate Justices Josiah Coleman, Dawn Beam, Robert Chamberlin, David Ishee, and Kenneth Griffis.

Presiding Justice Leslie King also concurred but wrote a separate opinion, with Kitchens and Ishee joining and Coleman joining in part.

Williams was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 16 years suspended. He was also given five years of post-supervision release. He is currently being held at the Yazoo County Correctional Facility.

