Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision

A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S. 42 intersection.
A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S. 42 intersection.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ A Sumrall teenager died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 49.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 44-year-old James Holland of Vancleave was travelling south on U.S. 49 around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday when it collided with a 2013 Mercedes-Benz C250 attempting to cross the highway driven by 17-year-old Camden Dedeaux of Sumrall.

Dedeaux received fatal injuries in the crash, MHP said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

