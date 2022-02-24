‘Pay the fine, don’t do the time’: Jackson hosts Amnesty Days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is hosting Amnesty Days Thursday, February 24 and Friday, February 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Amnesty Days are opportunities to pay fines and court costs with some past due to penalties being waived.

The city says it will focus mainly on traffic cases, but it may also cover some misdemeanor cases such as DUIs or ordinance cases with fines owed.

The city says to make sure you bring a driver’s license or picture identification, social security card and a copy of an actual ticket, if possible.

Amnesty Day is 327 East Pascagoula Street in Jackson.

For more information, you can call the city’s hotline at (601) 960-1932 or (601) 960-1948.

