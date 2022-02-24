28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘Pay the fine, don’t do the time’: Jackson hosts Amnesty Days

(MGN ONLINE)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is hosting Amnesty Days Thursday, February 24 and Friday, February 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Amnesty Days are opportunities to pay fines and court costs with some past due to penalties being waived.

The city says it will focus mainly on traffic cases, but it may also cover some misdemeanor cases such as DUIs or ordinance cases with fines owed.

The city says to make sure you bring a driver’s license or picture identification, social security card and a copy of an actual ticket, if possible.

Amnesty Day is 327 East Pascagoula Street in Jackson.

For more information, you can call the city’s hotline at (601) 960-1932 or (601) 960-1948.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed after allegedly luring suspect to Jackson apartment
Community shocked, heartbroken after 14-year-old found dead at Hazlehurst intersection
Community shocked, heartbroken after 14-year-old found dead at Hazlehurst intersection
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
Ridgewood Rd shooting caught on camera
Caught on camera: Shots fired on Ridgewood Rd.
Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 541 cases, 30 deaths reported Thurs.
Calling Putin a “modern-day Hitler,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) said tens of thousands of...
Sen. Wicker blasts Russian attack on Ukraine, calls Putin a ‘modern-day Adolf Hitler’
Jail cell
Warren Co. Jail inmate dies after experiencing ‘medical emergency’
Mississippians file lawsuit against JPD’s new roadblock initiative