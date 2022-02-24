28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Over 12 MDOC officers under investigation after inmate escape

Michael Wilson
Michael Wilson(MDOC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a dozen state corrections officers are under investigation in the aftermath of the escape by the convicted murderer known as “Pretty Boy Floyd.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, no one has been disciplined or fired yet, but some employees are on leave.

Michael Wilson escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County on February 12th.

They say his risk classification had somehow been lowered, enabling him to leave the maximum-security area and making it easier to get out.

Wilson was captured three days later on the Coast and is now back behind bars, serving his original life sentence for murders in Biloxi and Gulfport.

He also faces additional charges for his escape.

He had previously gotten out of the state prison in Leakesville in 2018.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed after allegedly luring suspect to Jackson apartment
Community shocked, heartbroken after 14-year-old found dead at Hazlehurst intersection
Community shocked, heartbroken after 14-year-old found dead at Hazlehurst intersection
Ridgewood Rd shooting caught on camera
Caught on camera: Shots fired on Ridgewood Rd.
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
Fire breaks out on Henry Hill Drive in Jackson
Abandoned building a total loss after South Jackson fire

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: nearly stalled boundary splits temperatures, yields rain chances late
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern continues Thursday, into weekend ahead
New water box located in South Jackson will help provide fresh, clean water to the Capital City
New water box located in South Jackson will help provide fresh, clean water to the Capital City
New water box located in South Jackson will help provide fresh, clean water to the Capital City
New water box located in South Jackson will help provide fresh, clean water to the Capital City