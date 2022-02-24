New water box located in South Jackson will help provide fresh, clean water to the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water woes continue to plague the Capital City.

Whether it’s people not having water due to issues at the treatment plant, or a boil water notice been issued because it may be contaminated.

Time and time again residents have voiced their frustrations over the issues.

However, 501CThree and the People’s Advocacy Institute have now partnered together to make sure residents will have access to clean drinkable water at all times.

It’s all due to a portable Water Box that has been installed at the Sykes Community Center.

“The water has four filtration levels, and so it’s a system that takes out micro-organisms, bacteria, viruses, lead, heavy metals, so really everything you can imagine,” said Sadira Clarke, operations development manager for 501CThree.

”Water sometimes gets expensive, and we’ve got a lot of impoverished communities in our city, so to be able to help them in a way that can help and benefit their family is a privilege, just to be in this setting and even do this and be a part of this,” said Terun Moore, co-director of Strong Arms of Jxn.

On Wednesday, residents had a chance to grab water jugs to fill up on the water. It’s for all Jackson residents.

Anyone in need of water can drop by the Sykes Community Center, with a jug in hand, and someone there will help them fill up on the water.

Residents can get as much water as they need, and they won’t have to pay anything for it.

“It’s free for the public to come and get water,” said Moore. “Free of charge, just bring your containers, just fill up. It’s real clean water, it’s a proven system and we’re just happy to present it to the community.”

”This will help with household costs, not just that, but also for the community organization, we actually pay for the water bills for the water that’s distributed through the system,” said Clarke.

