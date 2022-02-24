Mounds of debris appall relatives visiting Cedar Lawn Cemetery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A disrespect of the dead is what relatives visiting a Jackson cemetery call a mound of debris at the rear of the gravesite. A man searching for the plots of relatives says he could not believe the pile is growing larger.

“I’m appalled. I mean, they ran right over a man’s grave with the tires and a veteran, you know?” said James McNeil.

He is sickened by the sight of a mound of limbs, dirt and trash near graves at the rear of Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The 69-year-old said he made the discovery a year ago while searching for the graves of his family members.

“It didn’t come from this cemetery. It came from all kinds of locations in Jackson, and they’re using this as a garbage dump,” said McNeil. “One section right there; somebody put a mattress in there.”

The Jackson native began his genealogical quest to find his grandfather’s plot. He’s walked this cemetery in sections, still unable to find several relatives.

“They tell me that they can’t find the book that says where anybody’s buried but they come in,” said McNeil. “And they start a garbage pile behind us and I don’t know if there’s anybody underneath all that garbage over there.”

He managed to stumble upon the graves of his great uncle and aunt.

“Younger Street McNeil and Minnie. This is Aunt Minnie,” he said pointing out double headstones in eyesight of the giant heap.

The retiree is also concerned about the broken headstones, driven over graves and overgrown grass. The City of Jackson Parks and Rec’s Department is responsible for the maintenance.

According to officials, it is not policy to use a cemetery as a dump site. Director Ison Harris said he is looking into the dumping claims, and the debris could be from a recent cleanup. Harris said the pile will be transferred out of the cemetery.

“Very disrespectful. This is supposed to be a cemetery. It’s not supposed to be a garbage dump,” added McNeil.

