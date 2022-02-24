Mississippians file lawsuit against JPD’s new roadblock initiative
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five Mississippians are filing a class-action lawsuit against Jackson Police Department’s new roadblock initiative.
The suit, known as “Ticket, Arrest, and Tow,” claims the policy violates the United States Constitution and must be terminated.
The lawsuit, titled Gibbs v. City of Jackson, is brought on behalf of Anita Gibbs, Lauren Rhoades, LaQuenza Morgan, Archie Skiffer Jr., and Timothy Halcomb.
Mississippi Center for Justice filed the suit in federal court.
“Using roadblocks as a crime-solving shortcut is ineffective and unconstitutional, and their disproportionate location in majority Black and low-income areas of Jackson harms all residents,” said Attorney Paloma Wu of MCJ. “Checkpoints don’t address crime—they erode at what makes communities resilient in the face of it.”
MCJ says all five plaintiffs, “live in Jackson and have encountered the unconstitutional roadblocks except Mr. Skiffer, who works every weekday in Jackson and, as a professional delivery driver, regularly reroutes his journey because he cannot afford to be delayed by them.”
RELATED STORIES: 20 arrests made during safety checkpoint, Motorist who refused to comply at JPD checkpoint credits his race and says others should be outraged
Here’s how it’s explained in the lawsuit:
MCJ is also working with the Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety (MAPS), a community organization that is monitoring Jackson’s unconstitutional roadblock program. Two of the Plaintiffs in the case are members of MAPS.
“We know that roadblocks and checkpoints are not only an infringement on one’s constitutional rights but also criminalize poor and working-class folks who often have to choose between paying for car insurance or putting food on their table,” said a MAPS spokesperson. “Communities are not safer when their neighbors are arrested and their cars are impounded preventing them from going to work.”
The plaintiffs in the case are represented by MCJ attorneys Paloma Wu and Rob McDuff.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.