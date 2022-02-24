Man and woman in Pike Co. arrested after 2-year-old dies of blunt force trauma

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are in jail after a 2-year-old died of blunt force trauma this week in Pike County.

According to the sheriff’s department, authorities responded to a home on February 21 for an unresponsive 2-year-old. The child had choked and was not breathing.

An ambulance arrived and rushed the child to the emergency room, but they could not be revived.

After an investigation by the sheriff’s department and Child Protective Services, another child, a 2-month-old boy, was admitted to the hospital.

The investigation found that both children were under the care of Demeatrice Ashley, 22, who was the father of the 2-month-old. Due to the baby’s injuries, Ashley was arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

An autopsy was completed on February 22 and found that the 2-year-old had died of blunt force trauma. Because of this, Ashley had his charges upgraded to first degree murder along with felony child abuse.

The investigation also uncovered ongoing child abuse in the home. Kiara Scott, 22, the mother of both children, has been charged with one count of felony child abuse.

