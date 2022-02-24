Louisiana woman arrested after person shot in the back at Walmart in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana woman has been charged after a person was shot in the back at a Walmart in Vicksburg over the weekend.

According to police, Tonya Robinson, 45, of Tallulah, Louisiana, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from the altercation.

On Sunday, February 20, a woman was shot in the lower back at the Walmart on Iowa Boulevard. Both the victim and the suspect were from Tallulah, Louisiana.

Robinson has been given a bond of $60,000.

