Louisiana woman arrested after person shot in the back at Walmart in Vicksburg
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana woman has been charged after a person was shot in the back at a Walmart in Vicksburg over the weekend.
According to police, Tonya Robinson, 45, of Tallulah, Louisiana, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from the altercation.
On Sunday, February 20, a woman was shot in the lower back at the Walmart on Iowa Boulevard. Both the victim and the suspect were from Tallulah, Louisiana.
Robinson has been given a bond of $60,000.
