First Alert Forecast: rain chances continue this afternoon & into the weekend before turning drier into next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Like Wednesday, a big range in temperatures is expected this afternoon as of a result from a stalled boundary which will lift slightly more to the north today. While most spots look to reach the 70s today, those farther to the NW will likely be on the cooler side just to the north of the front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop later this afternoon and into this evening as the front come back to the SE. Chances for rain will gradually taper off by early tomorrow morning as overnight lows bottom out in the 40s in the wake of the front.

Besides a slight chance for lingering light showers during the morning hours, Friday should consist of mainly quiet and cool conditions. Temperatures tomorrow will be below normal in the upper 40s to middle 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll likely see another opportunity for showers over the weekend, mainly late Saturday and into Sunday as another disturbance rides along the front now off to the south. Highs over the weekend will stay on the cooler in the 50s before we improve into next week. Once the rain moves out late Sunday, drier and nicer weather will return into the start of our next work and school week as temperature warm back up to the 60s and 70s.

