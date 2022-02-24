First Alert Forecast: nearly stalled boundary splits temperatures, yields rain chances late

THURSDAY: The front will begin to lift back northward through the day – helping to boost temperatures back up into the 70s for many. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out during the day, but most will hold off until after sunset, continuing through early Friday morning. A risk for a strong storm or two will be possible as the front comes back down south. Lows will eventually bottom out in the 40s, for most by early Friday.

FRIDAY: In the wake of our front slipping southward – expect temperatures to finally get back onto equal footing. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few opportunities for showers early; temperatures will gradually rebound into the upper 40s and lower 50s through the afternoon hours. We’ll stay cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front that has plagued our forecast the last several days will hang to the south of the area – allowing for another wave to ride along it late Saturday into early Sunday, kicking up another chance for showers. We’ll trend quieter through late Sunday; eventually drier again by early next week. Highs will gradually warm again back into the 60s and 70s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT News in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.