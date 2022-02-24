FedEx suspends services to and from Ukraine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx announced Thursday that it’s suspending services to and from Ukraine until further notice.

This comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

FedEx says the safety of its team members is its top priority. For updates on FedEx’s Ukraine service suspension, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.