COVID-19 in Mississippi: 541 cases, 30 deaths reported Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reports 541 new cases and 30 deaths Thursday.

MSDH says 15 of the deaths occurred between December 11 and February 23, and the other 15 between January 21 and February 17.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 788,479 since March 2020.

So far, 11,984 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,497,588 people are fully vaccinated and 3,681,421 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

