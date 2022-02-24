28 Days of Heart
‘Cole’s Law’ passes Miss. Senate, headed to governor’s desk

The bill was passed by Mississippi Senate.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, Cole’s Law passed through the Mississippi Senate. It is now set to go to the desk of Gov. Tate Reeves for his consideration.

For the last three years, Cara Sims has been fighting for a bill to become law in Mississippi.

Sims, who has a son named Cole with Down syndrome, has been working with State Rep. Lee Yancey since 2019 to make “Cole’s Law” a reality.

Sims says the law will prohibit medical providers from denying a person with a disability an organ transplant solely on the basis of their disability.

The bill was presented to the Mississippi House of Representatives on Feb. 4. According to Sims, it passed the House 122-0.

The bill must now go to the governor before it can be signed into law.

