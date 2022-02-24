Abandoned buildings keep burning down in Jackson. What’s the cause?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Massive fires are breaking out in abandoned buildings around Jackson. Citizen in the area suspect the homeless and vagrants are trespassing on the properties.

Three separate fires at vacant buildings have occurred since Thursday - the latest burning through an abandoned structure out on Henry Hill Drive near I-20 and Highway 18.

Residents and business owners say abandoned building fires are happening too often and they want something done about it.

”I was flabbergasted. I thought it was a dream. I was working at my other job and I got a message from my wife... and she was saying, Hey, the building next to us is on fire and I was really thinking I was still dreaming.”

Dr. Justin Turner wasn’t dreaming. In fact, the abandoned building next to his medical practice had gone up in flames. Fire officials say it took more than 2 hours to just contain the blaze and, at one point, a portion of it had even collapsed.

Turner says he has seen vagrants and homeless people going in and out of building before.

“I have received notifications on my phone just about every night that someone was passing through as late as two nights ago,” he said. “Around two nights ago there was someone next to my building coming from there.”

Last Thursday, a fire broke out at the now-defunct Jackson Enterprise Center on Highway 80. The center closed its doors in 2017 and it was abandoned when the fire tore through the building.

A man we spoke with connected to a real estate company that was in the process of closing on the property to redevelop it also complained about the homeless trespassing.

J.R. Durham said, “Homeless are in the building setting fires trying to keep warm, especially during the weekends. This homeless shelter has been closed during the cold temperatures and all these guys have been living in here and when they get cold at night they just set fires.”

Then Sunday, a fire broke out at the old Hotel O on Highway 80 and Ellis Avenue. It was also abandoned.

There was also a fire back in January at the same hotel. Jackson fire officials determined someone accidentally started it.

While the fire department suspects that that could also be the case for the recent three fires, they are still working to find out the exact cause. They admit investigating abandoned building fires are a challenge.

Patrick Armon, assistant fire chief at the Jackson Fire Department, said, “When they have those fires in abandoned buildings, those fires get intense. So a lot of the evidence gets burned up in the fire.”

Dr. ﻿Turner said, “I want the citizens and business owners to take some accountability and responsibility as it relates to property. I would also like us to come up with a comprehensive solution as it relates to the homeless community.”

Wednesday, Jackson Police Chief James Davis discussed abandoned building fires at a Jackson City Council committee meeting, saying in part, quote:

“We don’t have enough police officers to man every abandoned property in Jackson. Please board up properties to prevent homeless people from entering those properties and setting fires (to) stay warm. That’s what I see. The owners of these properties are not taking care of these properties. It’s an easy fix, if you own a property and it’s unoccupied, board it up.”

