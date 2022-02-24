6-year-old girl struck, killed by truck in Our Lady of Lourdes parking lot

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Emma Savoie, 6, has died after being struck by a truck in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School parking lot Wednesday evening (Feb. 23), according to Slidell police and the St. Tammany Parish coroner.

The incident reportedly happened during dismissal time when a group of students was attempting to cross the parking lot. A school staff member, who was assigned to direct vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the parking lot, was controlling traffic at the time of the incident.

First responders arrived at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School on Westchester Place Wednesday evening after receiving calls about the incident.

Emma was transported to Slidell Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say that there is no indication that the driver of the truck was speeding or driving carelessly. The incident was classified as a tragic accident.

“The loss of a child is unimaginable. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, the school, the first responders, and the entire Slidell community. This kind of tragedy affects us all,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Dr. Raenell Houston, called the incident a tragedy.

“Please join us in prayer for the Our Lady of Lourdes School community. The tragedy of yesterday’s events resulting in the death of a student is heavy on our hearts and the hearts of all involved. Let us pray for the repose of her soul and for consolation for her family and all affected by this devastating accident. Eternal rest grant onto her, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon her. Amen!” Houston wrote in a statement.

Family members have started a GoFundMe to support her mother, father, and siblings.

Grief counselors will be on Our Lady of Lourdes campus Thursday and Friday.

