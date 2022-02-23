WLBT’s Things To Know 2/23/22: Gangs at RDC, former drug ‘kingpin’, and herd immunity

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines, here are the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Gangs at RDC

Staffing shortages at the Hinds County Detention Center mean gangs often decide whether detainees there can eat. (KTVF)

Staffing shortages at the Hinds County Detention Center mean gangs often decide whether detainees there can eat. Tuesday, testimony continued in the evidentiary hearing that will determine whether the Raymond Detention Center will be taken over by the federal government. Elizabeth Simpson, the lead court monitor appointed to ensure the county complies with its jail consent decree, testified. She discussed staffing shortages, which have been a major theme during arguments. She also pointed to continued shortfalls in jail reporting.

2. Former drug ‘kingpin’

Sudie Jones-Teague (Auditor's Office)

A third person has been taken into custody in the Hinds County election fraud case. Hinds County authorities confirm that Sudie Jones-Teague had been booked at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond Tuesday. Agents from the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office took Jones-Teague into custody Tuesday. Agents also delivered a demand letter to Jones-Teague showing that she owed nearly $150,000 to Hinds County taxpayers, an amount that includes the office’s costs for investigating the case. “We are committed to putting a stop to fraud like this,” Auditor Shad White said. “If you have information on this case or any others, please call the auditor’s office at 1-800-321-1275.”

3. Herd immunity

AP (AP)

Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID-19? Experts say it’s not likely that the highly transmissible variant — or any other variant — will lead to herd immunity. ” Herd immunity is an elusive concept and doesn’t apply to coronavirus,” says Dr. Don Milton at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. Herd immunity is when enough of a population is immune to a virus that it’s hard for the germ to spread to those who aren’t protected by vaccination or a prior infection. For example, herd immunity against measles requires about 95% of a community to be immune. Early hopes of herd immunity against the coronavirus faded for several reasons.

