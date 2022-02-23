28 Days of Heart
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

Fog & Rising Temperatures Overnight
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (2-22-22)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (2-22-22)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Patchy fog is likely tonight as temperatures stall in the 50s and start to rise by morning. A few showers are also possible.

Thursday will be a partly sunny day with scattered showers possible, along with highs in the 70s for most of the area. Showers and few thunderstorms are possible Thursday night with lingering rain showers Friday morning.

Severe weather looks unlikely at this point. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be unsettled and cooler. Mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers possible from time to time. Highs will be in the 50s and lows will be in the 30s.

Northeast wind at 10mph tonight and southerly at 10mph Thursday. Average high is 64 and the average low is 42. Sunrise is 6:34am and the sunset is 5:54pm.

