Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p (February 22, 2022)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tornado Watch until midnight with strong to severe thunderstorms possible this evening.  Hail, wind and isolated tornadoes possible. A cold front is sagging southward into our area, but is lacking dynamics for an outbreak of severe weather. 

A few showers or thunderstorms are possible this evening with lows in the 50s.  There will be a big spread in temperatures tomorrow across the area with most spots seeing 60s and a few showers. 

The front will lift northward on Thursday again with the possibility of a few showers or thunderstorms and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. 

We cool down Friday and into the weekend.  Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s and everyday there will be mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers.  South wind this evening  becoming northwest at 10mph tonight.  Northerly winds at 10mph Thursday.  Average high is 64 and the average low is 41.  Sunrise is 6:35am and the sunset is 5:53pm.

