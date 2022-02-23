28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Student from Mississippi killed after being hit by car on UMass campus

A archive photo of UMass Amherst
A archive photo of UMass Amherst(WITN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Mass. (WLBT) - A Mississippi native in school in Massachusetts was killed on campus Wednesday.

Elena Lucore, 19, was killed when she was hit by a vehicle, Western Mass News reports.

Lucore was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

UMass officials say she was a business major at the university.

Officials say the driver of the car, a 21-year-old UMass student, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The driver reportedly told police that he was going home after being at the library and reports also indicate that it was raining at the time of the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Tarik Domino
‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.
Man shot, killed after allegedly luring suspect to Jackson apartment
Hinds supervisor says Board was ‘a little careless’ in watching over election grant money, but...
Hinds supervisor says Board was ‘a little careless’ in watching over election grant money, but believes they did their job

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Former Scott Co. employee to spend 5 years in prison after embezzling $50K in fuel
Coroner: Scott Co. couple appeared to have been attacked during home invasion
Structure fire on County Road 515 in Neshoba County
Structure fire in Neshoba County