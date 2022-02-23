Structure fire in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A house on County Road 515 in Union is a total loss after a large fire that began just after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said there were reports of a black truck possibly stuck outside of the house earlier in the morning, followed by loud sounds about an hour later. The house was fully engulfed in flames soon after that.

Credit: Neshoba Co. Sheriff Eric Clark

No one has lived in the home for over a year, with records showing no gas, power or water were connected.

State fire investigators will be looking into the cause sometime later in the week.

If you have any information, contact the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-1414.

