28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Structure fire in Neshoba County

Structure fire on County Road 515 in Neshoba County
Structure fire on County Road 515 in Neshoba County(Sheriff Eric Clark)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A house on County Road 515 in Union is a total loss after a large fire that began just after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said there were reports of a black truck possibly stuck outside of the house earlier in the morning, followed by loud sounds about an hour later. The house was fully engulfed in flames soon after that.

Credit: Neshoba Co. Sheriff Eric Clark

No one has lived in the home for over a year, with records showing no gas, power or water were connected.

State fire investigators will be looking into the cause sometime later in the week.

If you have any information, contact the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-1414.

We will update you on this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Tarik Domino
‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.
Hinds supervisor says Board was ‘a little careless’ in watching over election grant money, but...
Hinds supervisor says Board was ‘a little careless’ in watching over election grant money, but believes they did their job
Man shot, killed after allegedly luring suspect to Jackson apartment

Latest News

Neshoba Co. fire
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Crime Tape.
14-year-old shot, killed in Hazelhurst
Sudie Jones-Teague
Alleged conspirator awarded $100K bond in Hinds Co. election embezzlement case