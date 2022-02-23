Senior apartment residents say more safety concerns are ignored by management

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents of a senior apartment complex are again reporting dangerous conditions in the complex. Two years ago, WLBT told you about problems, including an inoperable elevator forcing the elderly to use the stairs.

Those living there say they are dealing with more safety issues. Tenants of the Jackson senior apartment complex say their concerns about safety are being ignored by management, forcing some of them to leave.

“I packed got everything, and I’m just thanking God for it,” said Barbara Lee.

She is moving out of the Meadow Ridge Senior Apartments on Beasley Road after nearly three years. According to Lee, management has not repaired water leaking since 2019 from the roof into her third-floor apartment.

“I couldn’t use my light in my bedroom because the water was coming through the light shade all the way on the floor,” said Lee.

The 69-year-old, who is on disability, said someone attempted to break into her apartment in August.

“They were trying to get that night latch out from that door, but they couldn’t because I got my door blocked on the inside, and it took them a while to fix that,” said Lee.

Her other concerns include damaged doors which allow entrance into the building. In January 2020, 89-year-old Inez Wilson was trapped when the elevator plummeted to the lower floor. I was told it was recently repaired.

Renee Royals also talked with us and said she was constantly written up for violations after that interview and evicted five months later.

The Meadow Ridge Apartments are HUD subsidized and operated by Income Property Investments Inc. Joey in the corporate office said they had no comment. When asked Joey’s last name and title, he hung up the phone.

Meanwhile, Lee is afraid for the friends she’s leaving behind.

“They were making me think that they just want the rent, and that was it,” added Lee.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.