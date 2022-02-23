28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘Please think about my son’: Mother cries for peace after child killed in McComb park

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Balloons were released in McComb Tuesday in remembrance of 6-year-old Oterrious Marks who was gunned down in a park Sunday.

It followed a powerful and emotional message from Oterrious’ mother, Kyoukius Washington.

”The next time you want to go shoot somewhere up, the next time you got this sorry, useless, bulls*** beef, please, please think about my son,” she cried.

Otterious’ parents spoke at the Stop the Violence rally, as well as the mayor, who called on citizens to speak up and report crimes.

Members of the clergy prayed and pledged to do something about the senseless gun violence in and around the city.

Four teens have been arrested and charged with capital murder along with aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

According to police, the four accused in the deadly drive-by shooting were targeting someone else at the park. They believe it was gang related.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb
Waffle House Robbery
JPD asks for help in identifying Waffle House robbery suspects
Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case

Latest News

Exclusive: New owner of Landmark Center unveils plans for apartments, convention complex...
Exclusive: New owner of Landmark Center unveils plans for apartments, convention complex parking garage
‘Please think about my son’: Mother cries for peace after child killed in McComb park
‘Please think about my son’: Mother cries for peace after child killed in McComb park
Mississippi missionary in Ukraine says he has no intention of leaving
Mississippi missionary in Ukraine says he has no intentions of leaving
A look at criminal justice reform efforts at the State Capitol
A look at criminal justice reform efforts at the State Capitol