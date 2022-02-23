Parents face murder charges in connection with baby’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the parents of an infant who died Monday, Feb. 21, were arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Deputies said Ladre Doucette, 28, and Mary Williams, 30, both of Baton Rouge, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 8-month-old La’dre Doucette.

According to the probable cause report, the child’s father, Ladre Doucette, “inflicted great bodily harm” on the little boy on several occasions that resulted in trauma that caused his death. It added Williams, Doucette’s girlfriend and the victim’s mother, was present when some of those incidents happened.

The probable cause report also pointed out Williams said Doucette began physically abusing the child in January. She reportedly told investigators Doucette beat their baby for crying and she was there on eight separate occasions to witness it but didn’t report it to authorities.

Court documents show EBRSO dispatch received a 911 call for medical assistance because an 8-month-old boy was unresponsive at a home on Oakside Drive. They added patrol deputies and EMS responded to the scene. The baby was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the PC report.

Homicide detectives and the coroner’s office were then contacted to investigate the death, officials said.

The autopsy noted trauma to the back of the head, about the spine, torso, and upper extremities, the report stated. It added the infant also had fractured ribs, bruised and punctured lungs, and damage to other major organs. Officials said based on the findings, the death was ruled a homicide.

According to reports, it was learned the baby only weighed about eight pounds at the time of his death due to medical issues.

Court documents indicate Doucette has previous arrests on charges of attempted armed robbery, home invasion, and narcotics possession. Williams has been arrested on a few theft charges in the past.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.