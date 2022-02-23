Moss Point mother of four loses everything in house fire

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “It’s terrible,” said Tasha Thompson. “And it hurts. It hurts.”

The frame and charred remains are all that’s left of the Elder Street house Tasha Thompson called home for nearly two decades. On Valentine’s Day, while at a doctor’s appointment with her daughter, she got a call to rush home. When she got there, she found her house going up in flames.

“It was too late,” she said. “It was too late. It was nothing that I could do. The smoke was coming out. The fire was blazing out. There was no way in the world for me to do anything. If I would have gone in there, I wouldn’t be right here now.”

Making matters worse, Thompson had no insurance. She said she tried to insure the family home that had been passed down, but because the home was built close to a century ago, she said companies refused to take the risk.

“This house has been here since 1933,” Thompson remarked. “We tried to get insurance, but they said it’s too old to even as much get insurance.”

The mother of two is now bouncing around different homes, hoping to somehow land a permanent solution.

“My baby’s breathing machine,” she recalled. “All of the medicine that goes with the breathing machine. I just lost everything. They cry every day. They don’t have any school clothes or anything. They cry and don’t want to leave me. I’m like ‘baby, I’m going to be ok.’ Yes, I don’t have anything. Their books, none of it, and I don’t know how I’m going to go about getting their books because I’m scared they might make me pay for them.”

She said although she lost all of her belongings, she’s grateful no lives were lost. Her next step is looking for help to return to some sense of normalcy.

“I’m trying,” she said while holding back tears. “But there is nothing I can do about it. I need help. I really do, I need help. If anybody can help me, please help me.”

Thompson’s family and friends are working together to raise money to help her. If you would like to help, call 228-281-5596.

