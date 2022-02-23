28 Days of Heart
Man shot, killed after allegedly luring suspect to Jackson apartment using suspect’s ex-girlfriend’s phone

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A man was shot and killed in Jackson on Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the victim, 31-year-old Ryan Daniels, allegedly lured the suspect to the Wood Village Apartments using the cell phone of the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

According to Hearn, the shooting appears to be justifiable homicide. However, the case will be presented to a Hinds County Grand Jury.

