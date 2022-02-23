Man shot, killed after allegedly luring suspect to Jackson apartment using suspect’s ex-girlfriend’s phone
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A man was shot and killed in Jackson on Tuesday morning.
Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the victim, 31-year-old Ryan Daniels, allegedly lured the suspect to the Wood Village Apartments using the cell phone of the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.
According to Hearn, the shooting appears to be justifiable homicide. However, the case will be presented to a Hinds County Grand Jury.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.