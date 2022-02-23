28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JPD asking for help to find man missing since January

JPD asking for help to find man missing since January
JPD asking for help to find man missing since January(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is asking for your help to find a man missing more than a month.

Charles Foster, Jr., 46, is described as five feet, six inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Family members say they haven’t been able to reach him since they last spoke to him in January.

If you have any information on where he could be, call the Special Victims Unit at (601) 960-2328.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Tarik Domino
‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.
Hinds supervisor says Board was ‘a little careless’ in watching over election grant money, but...
Hinds supervisor says Board was ‘a little careless’ in watching over election grant money, but believes they did their job
Man shot, killed after allegedly luring suspect to Jackson apartment

Latest News

Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Car flips upside down in crash on I-55
Crash flips upside down on I-55S near West Frontage Road
Crash flips upside down on I-55S near West Frontage Road
Crash flips upside down on I-55S near West Frontage Road
Ridgewood Rd shooting caught on camera
Caught on camera: Shots fired on Ridgewood Rd.