JPD asking for help to find man missing since January

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is asking for your help to find a man missing more than a month.

Charles Foster, Jr., 46, is described as five feet, six inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Family members say they haven’t been able to reach him since they last spoke to him in January.

If you have any information on where he could be, call the Special Victims Unit at (601) 960-2328.

