Former Scott Co. employee to spend 5 years in prison after embezzling $50K in fuel

(Mississippi Office of the State Auditor)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Scott County employee has been convicted of embezzlement, with his guilty plea being recorded Tuesday.

Tony Macon was arrested in December of 2020 after embezzling nearly $50,000 due to using Fuelman Cards to purchase fuel for his own use.

He has been sentenced to spend five years in prison and five years in a post-release supervision program.

Macon was also ordered to pay $59,916 in restitution and fines. He is now convicted of a felony offense and will not be able to handle public money again.

