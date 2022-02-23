28 Days of Heart
First Alert Forecast: stalled boundary keeps forecast unsettled Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST
WEDNESDAY: As the first waves exits, the front will slip southward by early in the day – a split in temperatures due to the front hanging over the area will keep highs in the 50s north to near 80° south amid cloudy skies and a risk for occasional passing showers. The front will get sent back northward over with lows in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY: The front will begin to lift back northward through the day – helping to boost temperatures back up into the 70s for many. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out during the day, but most will hold off until after sunset, continuing through early Friday morning. A risk for a strong storm or two will be possible as the front comes back down south. Lows will eventually bottom out in the 40s, for most by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler air filters in behind the front Friday – with a risk for lingering showers possible Friday. The front will hang to the south of the area – allowing for another wave to ride along it late Saturday into early Sunday, kicking up another chance for showers. We’ll trend quieter through Sunday; eventually drier again by early next week. Highs will gradually warm again back into the 60s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

