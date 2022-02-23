First Alert Forecast: Cloudy conditions with temperatures sitting between the 40s and 80s. Rain chances continue the next couple of days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Cloudy conditions for us to start our Wednesday, and we do have a small chance for a shower or two. We are seeing our front stabilizing as it moves Southeast to bring in the cooler temperatures. So many of our Northern counties will be a lot cooler than our southern counties today due to the stall. Highs on Wednesday between the 50s and 70s. The 50s in the north and 70s in the south.

Thursday, we continue to see our rain chances continue. We have about a 30% chance of showers, and maybe a thunderstorm or two in the area later in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday low 80s, with our Lows falling to the mid-40s

Rain showers and thunderstorms return for us Thursday Evening!

Friday going back into the weekend, we continue with our rain chances at about a 30% chance of showers. Our Highs return to the mid-50s, and our Lows fall to the upper 30s to low 40s. For the weekend, Saturday and Sunday are much cooler with Highs in the 50s and Lows in the 40 to 30s Rain chances are between 20 to 30% chance of rain.

Monday to start the work week, we see Highs pushing back to the low 60s with mostly sunny conditions. Low on Monday, upper 30s. Tuesday, Highs remain in the 60s with Mostly sunny conditions.

Thank you for tuning in, with WLBT’s first alert weather team!

