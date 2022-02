JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -WLBT crews are on the scene of a massive fire near Highway 18 in Jackson.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

WLBT will continue to provide you with the latest updates as more information becomes available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.