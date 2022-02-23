Decades-long Simpson County rivalry will soon be no more after high schools merge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Simpson County rivalry that has spanned decades will soon be no more.

Magee and Mendenhall are set to merge into one high school within the next few years. The Simpson County School Board recently approved the consolidation.

Though the merge is set in stone, a meeting was held Tuesday night to educate those in the area on the best way to fund it. It’s the first of several forums throughout the county.

A county-wide special election will take place on March 29, giving residents the option to vote on a $39 million bond issue.

According to Ian Cowart, the district already has the funds to build a consolidated high school, but the bond issue would allow it to build an athletic and fine arts facility at the same time.

Cowart was appointed by the district office to lead a public campaign that encourages people to vote “yes” on the bond issue.

If that’s not how the vote goes, Cowart said those extracurricular facilities would be built over time by other means.

One parent said he’s excited about the change, but not everyone feels the same way.

“A lot of people that I’ve heard from are upset because you’re going from two starting quarterbacks to one,” Joseph Rushing said.

Rushing has four children in the district and said he values education more so than he does sports.

“The opportunity for kids coming out of high school to possibly have the beginning credentials for college is an awesome thing that I wasn’t able to get when I went to school here,” he said.

Grandparent Clara Hardy said she was initially opposed to the idea because she couldn’t get over the fact that the decades-long rivalry would come to an end. However, Hardy said she’s since had a change of heart.

“This is for the children; it’s not for me,” she said.

Hardy added that it wouldn’t be fair to improve one school and not the other.

“It’s all about the students — whether it’s Magee or Mendenhall — it’s still Simpson County,” she said.

The new school will be built near Simpson County Academy on land in between Howard Industries and Airsouth Cooling and Heating.

Regardless of how the vote turns out, Cowart said residents will see a tax increase.

With the bond issue, that increase will be assessed based off each person’s property value and will fall off after 20 years.

Without the bond issue, he said taxpayers will likely end up paying more. He said that’s especially true when you account for the money spent on gas from having to drive athletes from one high school to the other for sporting events.

