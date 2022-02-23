28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Crash flips upside down on I-55S near West Frontage Road

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A car flipped upside down in a crash near I-55 South and the West Frontage Road exit.

It happened around 10 a.m.

Both Jackson police and firefighters responded to the scene, which caused traffic delays for about an hour.

Police have yet to say exactly what happened or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Tarik Domino
‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.
Hinds supervisor says Board was ‘a little careless’ in watching over election grant money, but...
Hinds supervisor says Board was ‘a little careless’ in watching over election grant money, but believes they did their job
Man shot, killed after allegedly luring suspect to Jackson apartment

Latest News

Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Crash flips upside down on I-55S near West Frontage Road
Crash flips upside down on I-55S near West Frontage Road
JPD asking for help to find man missing since January
JPD asking for help to find man missing since January
Ridgewood Rd shooting caught on camera
Caught on camera: Shots fired on Ridgewood Rd.