Community shocked, heartbroken after 14-year-old found dead at Hazlehurst intersection

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hazlehurst Police Department is investigating the death of a teenager, shot to death on Wednesday.

Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart said the body of Jamarion Williams was found near Maple and Longwood Streets.

Neighbors reportedly heard gunshots around 4 a.m., however, the coroner said he received a call about the incident an hour later.

The teenager had been shot twice.

Residents of Hazlehurst say this is a tragedy that could have been avoided if people put the guns down.

“I wish all the gun violence would just really stop because it just don’t make sense no more. We are losing our kids every day,” said one resident who wished to remain anonymous.

For an hour, Williams’ body laid in the intersection until one resident of the neighborhood spotted him at 5:30 a.m.

“The person that called it in was on their way to work and saw his body there in the roadway,” said Sergeant Michael Fatheree, an investigator with the Hazlehurst Police Department.

Residents say Williams and his family just moved to Hazlehurst from Crystal Springs, and they don’t know who or why someone would hurt him.

“He hung with my little cousin and they weren’t, they aren’t bad people,” described Quez Jordan. “They just, they’re kids.”

Residents and police say the neighborhood isn’t known to be violent or dangerous - so what happened to Williams was very unusual.

Jordan lives in Hazlehurst and he says the community is heartbroken after Williams’ death.

“It’s devastating because his family is in a lot of pain and I got kids, and I don’t want none of my kids to grow up and end up like that,” said Jordan.

“As a mom, it scares me, it really do,” added another. “And I can only imagine how she feels and what she’s going through.”

Police do not know why Williams was outside that early in the morning - but investigators say the shooting has shocked the community.

“It’s hurting the community... because he is a young kid,” said Sergeant Fatheree.

Police say this incident is still under investigation and if you have any information, to please call the Hazlehurst Police Department at (601) 894-1181.

