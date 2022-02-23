28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Tarik Domino
‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.
Hinds supervisor says Board was ‘a little careless’ in watching over election grant money, but...
Hinds supervisor says Board was ‘a little careless’ in watching over election grant money, but believes they did their job
(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
Blake A. Bryant (L) and Darryll L. Gunter (R)
2 men in school bus arrested for stealing transformer from TV station
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
He is charged for blindly firing into Breonna Taylor's home. (CNN, WAVE, WCCO, CELL PHONE...
Trial starts for ex-cop charged in Breonna Taylor raid