City of Gluckstadt announces Commander Wendell Watts as first police chief

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Gluckstadt announced its first police chief on Tuesday.

After a rigorous hiring process and numerous rounds of interviews, the Board of Aldermen unanimously voted for Commander Wendell Watts.

“As the Chief, I plan on partnering with our community and will be dedicated to preventing and controlling crime and preserving the quality of life in Gluckstadt through firm, fair, and impartial law enforcement strategies,” said newly appointed Police Chief Wendell Watts. “I am committed to securing the public’s trust by maintaining professionalism in every aspect of our operations and demanding the highest levels of personal and professional integrity of our officers.”

The Board of Aldermen will have the opportunity to ratify the hiring of Commander Watts at the public board meeting on March 8 and once ratified Mayor Walter Morrison will serve as his direct Supervisor.

Commander Watts currently serves as a Watch Commander for the Madison Police Department as well as Director of Security for a large security unit at Merit Health.

