Caught on camera: Shots fired on Ridgewood Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Surveillance video captured a shooting on Ridgewood Road in Jackson.

One person fired shots over a fence at two people walking along the road.

The shots can be heard on the video.

Several shell casings recovered at the scene.

Jackson Police Department has yet to release any information on the shooting.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.