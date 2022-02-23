28 Days of Heart
Caught on camera: Shots fired on Ridgewood Rd.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Surveillance video captured a shooting on Ridgewood Road in Jackson.

One person fired shots over a fence at two people walking along the road.

The shots can be heard on the video.

Several shell casings recovered at the scene.

Jackson Police Department has yet to release any information on the shooting.

