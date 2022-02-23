Alleged conspirator awarded $100K bond in Hinds Co. election embezzlement case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge has awarded a $100,000 bond to a third alleged conspirator arrested in the Hinds County election fraud case.

Tuesday, Special Circuit Court Judge Jess Dickinson awarded Sudie Jones-Teague a $100,000 bond and mandated that she submit to GPS monitoring and house arrest if she gets out of jail.

Jones-Teague was taken into custody Tuesday, days after she was named in an election-fraud investigation that also allegedly involved District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson and Clinton businessman Cedric Cornelius.

Jones-Teague, who pleaded guilty on a drug-related charge in the 1990s, is charged with three counts of conspiracy, four counts of fraudulent writings, two counts of fraudulent claims, and one count of bribery.

She was indicted by a Hinds County grand jury last week.

Jones-Teague’s company, New Beginnings LLC, allegedly received payments of $118,000 in election grant money to provide COVID-19 cleanings at Hinds County Election Commission headquarters, the Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s office, and various polling precincts in and around October/November 2020.

Those cleanings were funded with a grant the county received from the Center for Tech and Civic Life and was supposed to be used for, among other things, keeping voters and poll workers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, court documents show the work was never done.

Jones-Teague also received two payments of more than $4,000 each to provide catering for training events for election commissioners. Those events, which were paid for with county taxpayer dollars, were supposed to be held in February and March 2021. When questioned, though, commissioners could not remember attending them.

At the time the contracts were awarded, Johnson was chair of the election commission.

