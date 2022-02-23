6 officers with the Magee Police Department quit due to accusations from mayor

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - Tensions have been running high between the Mayor of Magee and the police department - and someone finally snapped last week.

As a result, six police officers, including the department’s chief, have resigned. Tuesday, the saga continued at a special called board meeting.

Early Tuesday morning, Magee’s Board of Alderman went into a closed session to discuss how the police department would continue to run after the former chief and five other officers put in their resignations - effective immediately.

Mayor Dale Berry said he believes the department needs to make several changes in order to better serve the community.

“Our policemen make good salaries for Mississippi, and I just didn’t feel like we was getting good production out of them,” Berry said.

In last weeks board meeting, Berry expressed his concerns regarding the police department’s lack of presence around the city. And Magee residents said police need to be out more because of the recent gun shots.

“You know how you hear the fire crackers that go ‘pop, pop, pop’? It was like that, but it was much slower. A lot of times around here, you can see stuff happening, but there’s no police around,” Magee resident, Audreana Hill, said.

But because there is no ordinance that prohibits shooting a gun within city limits, police can’t make an arrest if they do catch the people shooting at targets. One officer in the department tells us that the former chief, Chris Jones, quit because of the mayor’s accusations. Then five more officers followed suit.

Now, the board wants to create an ordinance that will allow police to make those arrests and have appointed a new interim chief that they hope will enforce patrols.

“Main thing is visibility. The crime is not out on the highways, the crime is in the neighborhoods,” Berry said.

One resident said that despite six officers leaving, the department doesn’t need more people - just more action.

“How are y’all hearing all these shots but nobody knows where it’s coming from? No one knows who it is? That’s a problem,” Hill said.

Berry said he will be announcing who the newest interim chief is at the next board of alderman meeting.

