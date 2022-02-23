4-H receives the largest single donation in its history from MacKenzie Scott

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - MacKenzie Scott does it again.

Scott, whose historic donations have impacted Alcorn State, Tougaloo College, and the Mississippi Food Network, is continuing her philanthropic journey.

Tuesday it was announced that the billionaire had given 4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, the largest single donation in its history: $50 million.

According to Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO of National 4-H Council, the donation “will sustain 4-H’s commitment to ensuring all young people—regardless of their background or beliefs—are empowered with the skills to lead for a lifetime.”

Mississippi 4-H is a program of the Mississippi State University Extension Service, their purpose being to offer programs and growth opportunities that put “the heads, hearts, hands and health of Mississippi’s youth to work learning and applying the essential elements of the 4-H program: belonging, mastery, independence and generosity.”

In the year 2020, Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced that she had donated $4 billion to 384 organizations.

According to People, Scott is worth $47 billion. She plans on donating half of her fortune.

