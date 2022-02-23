2 men in school bus arrested for stealing transformer from TV station
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been arrested for stealing a transformer from a TV station in Jackson.
According to JPD, WJTV reported that a 4000-pound transformer was stolen from their property.
Police say this was captured on surveillance footage.
The footage showed a spray-painted school bus along with two men, who were caught loading the equipment tow trailer to the bus and driving away.
On that same day, officers noticed a school bus that matched the description of the reported theft.
Officers arrested Darryll L. Gunter and Blake A. Bryant for the theft of the $15,000 transformer.
