2 men in school bus arrested for stealing transformer from TV station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been arrested for stealing a transformer from a TV station in Jackson.

According to JPD, WJTV reported that a 4000-pound transformer was stolen from their property.

Police say this was captured on surveillance footage.

The footage showed a spray-painted school bus along with two men, who were caught loading the equipment tow trailer to the bus and driving away.

On that same day, officers noticed a school bus that matched the description of the reported theft.

Officers arrested Darryll L. Gunter and Blake A. Bryant for the theft of the $15,000 transformer.

