28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2 men in school bus arrested for stealing transformer from TV station

Blake A. Bryant (L) and Darryll L. Gunter (R)
Blake A. Bryant (L) and Darryll L. Gunter (R)(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been arrested for stealing a transformer from a TV station in Jackson.

According to JPD, WJTV reported that a 4000-pound transformer was stolen from their property.

Police say this was captured on surveillance footage.

The footage showed a spray-painted school bus along with two men, who were caught loading the equipment tow trailer to the bus and driving away.

On that same day, officers noticed a school bus that matched the description of the reported theft.

Officers arrested Darryll L. Gunter and Blake A. Bryant for the theft of the $15,000 transformer.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Tarik Domino
‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.
Hinds supervisor says Board was ‘a little careless’ in watching over election grant money, but...
Hinds supervisor says Board was ‘a little careless’ in watching over election grant money, but believes they did their job
Man shot, killed after allegedly luring suspect to Jackson apartment

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Ridgewood Rd shooting caught on camera
Caught on camera: Shots fired on Ridgewood Rd.
Raymond Detention Center
Three detention officers terminated following investigation into Oct. 18 death at RDC
Ridgewood Rd shooting caught on camera
Ridgewood Rd shooting caught on camera