14-year-old shot, killed in Hazelhurst

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Hazlehurst Police Department is investigating the death of a teenager, shot to death on Wednesday.

Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart said the body of Jamarion Williams was found near Maple and Longwood Streets.

Neighbors reportedly heard gunshots around 4 a.m., however, the coroner said he received a call about the incident an hour later.

If you have any information that could help, call police at (601) 894-1181.

