14-year-old shot, killed in Hazelhurst

Crime Tape.
Crime Tape.(Courtesy)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Hazlehurst Police Department is investigating the death of a teenager, shot to death on Wednesday.

Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart said the body of Jamarion Williams was found near Maple and Longwood Streets.

Neighbors reportedly heard gunshots around 4 a.m., however, the coroner said he received a call about the incident an hour later.

If you have any information that could help, call police at (601) 894-1181.

