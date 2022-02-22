WLBT’s things to know 2/22/22: McComb drive-by, Waste Management, and additional COVID booster

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines, here are the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. McComb drive-by

Four teens are in custody after a fatal drive-by shooting in McComb this weekend. Four people were wounded and a 6-year-old boy was killed in the shooting, which happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in McComb, at a park on the corner of Minnesota Avenue and 6th Street. Family members identified the boy as Oterrious Marks. Four teens now face capital murder in the shooting. They’re also charged with aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

2. Waste Management

Waste Management of Mississippi is threatening to take legal action against the City of Jackson over its garbage collection debacle. It comes after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared another local emergency over trash pickup. Lawyers representing Waste Management and some council members feel – as it relates to waste-hauling – that there is no emergency. They say the mayor is creating an emergency to sidestep the RFP process and award the company of his choice. Attorney J. Chase Bryan with Young Wells Williams law firm sent the below letter Friday to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the city council, accusing the administration of refusing to negotiate with Waste Management even though it was one of the highest-rated vendors.

3. Additional COVID booster

With just 28% of Americans boosted, experts say the push for full vaccination and boosting remains critical. (CNN, MERCK, CNN VIA CISCO WEBEX)

Nearly two years after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, case counts in the United States are on the decline overall. New cases are averaging roughly 103,000 per day, the lowest level since early December when the omicron variant was surging. Hospitalizations have declined 26% from last week. But with just 28% of Americans now boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push for full vaccination and boosting remains critical. “I think it’s safe to assume that we’re not done vaccinating for this virus,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN medical analyst.

