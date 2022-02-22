JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Waste Management of Mississippi is threatening to take legal action against the City of Jackson over its garbage collection debacle.

It comes after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared another local emergency over trash pickup.

Lawyers representing Waste Management and some council members feel – as it relates to waste-hauling – that there is no emergency. They say the mayor is creating an emergency to sidestep the RFP process and award the company of his choice.

Attorney J. Chase Bryan with Young Wells Williams law firm sent the below letter Friday to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the city council, accusing the administration of refusing to negotiate with Waste Management even though it was one of the highest-rated vendors.

Waste Management threatens taking legal action against city of Jackson over waste-hauling debacle (WLBT)

“I read the letter,” Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said. “It reflects a lot of the views I have, which is that this isn’t really an emergency and that [the mayor is] just doing this as a way to try to prevent the city council from having a say on who gets the garbage contract.”

Bryan’s letter was quickly met with a response from City Attorney Catoria Martin who said it clearly violates one of Mississippi’s Rules of Professional Conduct.

The rule states that a lawyer cannot communicate about the subject of representation with a party that they know is represented by another lawyer in the matter, unless they have permission or are authorized by law to do so.

Regardless, Councilman Foote feels the city council should rescind the state of the emergency, just like it did when this same situation played out last year.

“The city council does have a voice in this and to try to pull a maneuver just to avoid the city council having a voice on the contract, I think it’s a mistake and will undermine his authority over the longer term,” Foote said.

The council was supposed to vote on a contract with the mayor’s preferred company for a third time about a week and a half ago. Mayor Lumumba removed the order because of what he says were procedural concerns.

“He pulled it obviously because I guess because he didn’t think the votes were there to pass it,” Foote said.

Foote added that if councilmembers don’t take action, it will set a dangerous precedent for future issues.

“We’ll probably see this over and over and over again, and it really undermines the voice that the city council has in city government,” he said.

In the past, Lumumba has insinuated that some councilmembers have relationships with Waste Management that go beyond professional, citing that as one of a number of reasons why he didn’t want to do business with the company.

“If you think [councilmembers] are acting unlawfully, then seek out law enforcement to handle that,” Foote said. “That’s not an excuse for not giving the city council a vote on this on the garbage contract.”

Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said she couldn’t comment on the situation due to potential litigation but that a special council meeting will take place on Thursday at noon.

Meanwhile, garbage collection remains in limbo.

