Third person taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A third person has been taken into custody in the Hinds County election fraud case.

Hinds County authorities confirm that Sudie Jones-Teague had been booked at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond Tuesday.

Jones-Teague’s company allegedly received $118,000 in elections grant money to provide cleaning and disinfectant services to the election commission headquarters, circuit clerk’s office, and voting precincts in 2020.

The grant was provided to the county by the Center for Tech and Civic Life and was supposed to ensure safe elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her company, New Beginnings LLC, also received $4,200 in county taxpayer money to provide training luncheons to new commissioners.

New Beginnings, located in Crystal Springs, is a beauty supply shop.

Last week, investigators with the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office arrested District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson and Clinton businessman Cedric Cornelius on related charges.

This is a developing story.

