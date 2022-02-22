28 Days of Heart
Special judge assigned to Hinds County election commissioner case

Cornelius and Johnson
Cornelius and Johnson(Mississippi OSA)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special circuit judge will preside over the fraud and embezzlement cases involving a Hinds County election commissioner and a Clinton businessman.

Monday, Senior Circuit Judge Tomie Green reassigned the cases involving District 2 Election Commissioner and Clinton businessman Cedric Cornelius to Temporary Circuit Judge Jess Dickinson.

The move comes just days after the outgoing Judge Green set bonds for both individuals.

Green said the decision is “due to a backlog created during the coronavirus pursuant to the provisions under (the) 2021-22 CARES Act.

Johnson is accused of fraud, embezzlement, and accepting a bribe. Cornelius has been indicted for conspiracy, bribery, and fraud.

Johnson was said to have used her position on the commission to award Cornelius’ business, Apogee Group II, with more than $188,000 in contracts to distribute election materials, audit voting machines, provide cleaning work and provide media services, such as still photography, during the 2020 election.

Investigators with the Mississippi Auditor’s Office say the work was never done.

Indictments were handed down by a Hinds County grand jury Thursday, Auditor Shad White said.

