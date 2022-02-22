One dead after Pearl house fire

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a house fire in Pearl.

According to Gregg Flynn, with the city of Pearl, the fire happened on Tuesday morning on Monica Lane.

The fire is believed to be accidental.

Flynn says that the initial cause is believed to be that a wheelchair-bound resident fell asleep while smoking and her home caught fire.

Authorities have not released any information on the victim.

