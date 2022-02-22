28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

One dead after Pearl house fire

https://gray.arcpublishing.com/composer/edit/JKB73QS6IVA65OTXYOW5X7CLHI/(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a house fire in Pearl.

According to Gregg Flynn, with the city of Pearl, the fire happened on Tuesday morning on Monica Lane.

The fire is believed to be accidental.

Flynn says that the initial cause is believed to be that a wheelchair-bound resident fell asleep while smoking and her home caught fire.

Authorities have not released any information on the victim.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy
Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
Waffle House Robbery
JPD asks for help in identifying Waffle House robbery suspects
The Pearl Police Department has made three arrests in what they suspect to be a string of...
Pearl Police Department makes arrests in catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
501CTHREE and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition (MRRC) will launch the Water Box at the...
Non-profit to provide water for Jackson residents
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s things to know 2/22/22: McComb drive-by, Waste Management, and additional COVID booster
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy, breezy; storm risk late Tuesday