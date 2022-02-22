28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Non-profit to provide water for Jackson residents

501CTHREE and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition (MRRC) will launch the Water Box at the...
501CTHREE and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition (MRRC) will launch the Water Box at the Sykes Park Community Center located at 520 Sykes Rd in Jackson.((Source: Pablo))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 501CTHREE and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition (MRRC) will launch the Water Box at the Sykes Park Community Center located at 520 Sykes Rd in Jackson.

The Water Box will provide clean, safe water distributions to Jackson and the surrounding community starting Wednesday, February 23.

Since its inception in 2019, 17 water boxes have been deployed across the USA providing 100,000+ gallons of free drinking water to community members and replacing 850,000+ 16 oz plastic bottles.

“As we saw 2021′s winter storms ravage the South, we knew 501CTHREE could do more to establish resilience in Southern communities by deploying Water Boxes that could ensure stable, consistent access to clean water. In Jackson, where racial and environmental justice are prominent issues, we’ve been fortunate to work with MRRC to further our shared mission of addressing social inequities by giving everyone access to safe water,” said Drew Fitzgerald, founder of 501CTHREE.

The Water Box launches in collaboration with the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition (MRRC), a coalition of community organizations with a mission to provide rapid relief to communities in crisis in Mississippi. 501CTHREE and MRRC came together after the community voiced its concerns about poor drinking water infrastructure during winter storms, and after testing samples and confirming the presence of contaminants in Jackson’s water, the organizations began working together to deploy the Water Box at Sykes Park Community Center.

The clean drinking water will be tested by coalition members, the People’s Advocacy Institute’s staff, and distributed to Jackson residents and the general public.

“Our mission at the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition is to listen to the needs of our community and find solutions to the problems their facing. Collaborating with 501CTHREE to provide clean drinkable water to our community allows us to accomplish a small part of our larger goal–making our community whole,” said Rukia Lumumba, People’s Advocacy Institute’s executive director.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy
Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
Waffle House Robbery
JPD asks for help in identifying Waffle House robbery suspects
The Pearl Police Department has made three arrests in what they suspect to be a string of...
Pearl Police Department makes arrests in catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s things to know 2/22/22: McComb drive-by, Waste Management, and additional COVID booster
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy, breezy; storm risk late Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy, breezy; late storm risk Tuesday
Tarik Domino
‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.