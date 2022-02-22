Non-profit to provide water for Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 501CTHREE and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition (MRRC) will launch the Water Box at the Sykes Park Community Center located at 520 Sykes Rd in Jackson.

The Water Box will provide clean, safe water distributions to Jackson and the surrounding community starting Wednesday, February 23.

Since its inception in 2019, 17 water boxes have been deployed across the USA providing 100,000+ gallons of free drinking water to community members and replacing 850,000+ 16 oz plastic bottles.

“As we saw 2021′s winter storms ravage the South, we knew 501CTHREE could do more to establish resilience in Southern communities by deploying Water Boxes that could ensure stable, consistent access to clean water. In Jackson, where racial and environmental justice are prominent issues, we’ve been fortunate to work with MRRC to further our shared mission of addressing social inequities by giving everyone access to safe water,” said Drew Fitzgerald, founder of 501CTHREE.

The Water Box launches in collaboration with the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition (MRRC), a coalition of community organizations with a mission to provide rapid relief to communities in crisis in Mississippi. 501CTHREE and MRRC came together after the community voiced its concerns about poor drinking water infrastructure during winter storms, and after testing samples and confirming the presence of contaminants in Jackson’s water, the organizations began working together to deploy the Water Box at Sykes Park Community Center.

The clean drinking water will be tested by coalition members, the People’s Advocacy Institute’s staff, and distributed to Jackson residents and the general public.

“Our mission at the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition is to listen to the needs of our community and find solutions to the problems their facing. Collaborating with 501CTHREE to provide clean drinkable water to our community allows us to accomplish a small part of our larger goal–making our community whole,” said Rukia Lumumba, People’s Advocacy Institute’s executive director.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.