28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Neighbors demand 8-year-old’s massive treehouse be taken down

Homeowners are being told to take down the treehouse they just built because neighbors say it's too big. (Source: WGME/Portsmouth Board of Adjustment/CNN)
By Brad Rogers
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGME) - A backyard treehouse in New Hampshire is causing a battle between neighbors because of its large size.

The parents of an 8-year-old boy are being asked to take down the treehouse they just built for him. Neighbors were apparently fine with the treehouse at first – until they saw its size.

The treehouse is 25 feet long and 8 feet tall with a 168 square foot platform.

Local government is now involved to settle the debate.

Jill Maloney, the woman who owns the treehouse, said she never set out to anger the neighbors or make enemies. She told the Portsmouth Board of Adjustment this week that all she wanted was to build a treehouse for her son.

Mark Moses, a neighbor, has taken issue with the structure.

“Its size is imposing and dominates the field of view in our backyard and from our house,” Moses said.

John Raczek, who built the Maloney’s treehouse, said he has never run into an issue before with setbacks for a treehouse.

Raczek said typically you would not need a building permit for a treehouse because they are not regulated. But members of the Board of Adjustment said the Maloney’s structure is more of an accessory deck than a treehouse, and because of that, it requires a 5- to 8-foot setback from the fence.

Thus, the Board of Adjustment ruled against the Maloneys.

“My objection to this has to do with the fact that it is so intrusive on the other property,” Phyllis Eldridge of the Portsmouth Board of Adjustment said.

The Maloneys now plan to move the treehouse further away from the fence line.

Copyright 2022 WGME via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb
Waffle House Robbery
JPD asks for help in identifying Waffle House robbery suspects
Tarik Domino
‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.

Latest News

Gas prices continue to climb for the eighth straight week, with the average price being $3.52...
Average gas prices climb for the 8th week in a row
Therapy horses use world class equipment at a new facility in Denver.
WATCH: Therapy horses rehabilitate with underwater treadmills
American flags fly outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial...
Stocks slide further amid Ukraine crisis; S&P in correction
Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.
Helicopters crash near Utah ski resort in National Guard training accident
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing