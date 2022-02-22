Man nominates wife as Mississippi Hero for work she does in medicine

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One South Mississippi woman was honored Monday for her service to her community in the medical field.

Emily Gonzalez thought she was going car shopping with her family at Champion Dodge in Gulfport.

Little did she know, she was actually walking into a big celebration, just for her.

Gonzalez has worked in the ER at Memorial Hospital for 14 years.

She was nominated as a Mississippi Hero by her husband Octavio who said she works up to 50 hours a week.

“I have watched her job change her and her coworkers drastically over the past 18 months,” Octavio said.

The couple has two children together.

“She not only cares so deeply for her patients and coworkers, but she still manages to come home and make sure our children and myself are taken care of,” Octavio added. “She gives so much and expects nothing in return, from anyone.”

Gonzalez was gifted certificates to a spa day, a steak dinner and more.

Champion Dodge also gave her a $500 American Express gift card to treat herself.

It was the organization’s 24th Mississippi Hero Reveal.

